Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,352 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.44% of QAD worth $19,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in QAD in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in QAD by 572.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in QAD in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QAD in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of QAD during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA opened at $76.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.47. QAD Inc. has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. QAD had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

