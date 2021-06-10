Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 851 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 819,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after acquiring an additional 106,031 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,460,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 56.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,994,000 after buying an additional 33,403 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $82.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

