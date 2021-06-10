Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $13,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 184,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of URI opened at $314.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.06. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.51 and a twelve month high of $354.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.77.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

