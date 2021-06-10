Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $102.98 on Thursday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.93 and a 12-month high of $102.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.47.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MXIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

