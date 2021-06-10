Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 8,033 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBOE. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $131,966,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $100,783,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,071,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,772,000 after purchasing an additional 588,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,004,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,538,000 after purchasing an additional 121,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 888,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,649,000 after purchasing an additional 195,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,558,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $114,570.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,346.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,740 shares of company stock worth $2,572,258 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CBOE opened at $114.11 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $116.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.31.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.