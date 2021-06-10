Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAFYY opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.67. Balfour Beatty has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

