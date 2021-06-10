Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,003,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,076 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $14,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,656,000 after buying an additional 1,180,574 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,579,000. SoftVest Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $708,000. 67.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 673.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNRL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 30,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $507,741.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $64,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 536,300 shares of company stock worth $10,022,330 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

