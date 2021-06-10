Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,342 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 40,134 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $24,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $131.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.77. The firm has a market cap of $208.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.44 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

