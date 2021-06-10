Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $30.53 Million Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 342,584 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 79,600 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $30,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.07.

Shares of BMO opened at $104.92 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $51.43 and a fifty-two week high of $106.88. The company has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

