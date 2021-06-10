Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 489,780 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 1,002.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 489,780 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $26,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $540,218.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,816,054.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,078 shares of company stock worth $977,718 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

KLIC stock opened at $56.47 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.56.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

