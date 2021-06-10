Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,595 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Cummins worth $28,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Cummins by 13.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 3.6% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Cummins by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 1.6% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMI opened at $256.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.79. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.61 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

