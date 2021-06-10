Brokerages Expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will report earnings per share of $1.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. The Progressive posted earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full-year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $7.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $606,960,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,005 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in The Progressive by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,046 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $94.82 on Monday. The Progressive has a 12-month low of $75.00 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The firm has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

