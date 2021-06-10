Brokerages Expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will report earnings per share of $1.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. The Progressive posted earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full-year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $7.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Progressive.
The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%.
In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $606,960,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,005 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in The Progressive by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,046 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of PGR stock opened at $94.82 on Monday. The Progressive has a 12-month low of $75.00 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The firm has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.08.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.
The Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
