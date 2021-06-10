MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0739 per share by the technology company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

MiX Telematics has raised its dividend by 165.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $392.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.87. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.84.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MIXT shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MiX Telematics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) by 3,529.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of MiX Telematics worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.