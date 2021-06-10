MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0739 per share by the technology company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
MiX Telematics has raised its dividend by 165.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of MIXT stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $392.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.87. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.84.
Several research analysts recently commented on MIXT shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in MiX Telematics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) by 3,529.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of MiX Telematics worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.
MiX Telematics Company Profile
MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.
