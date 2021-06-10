Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) EVP Robert Lonergan Sells 721 Shares

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $162.76 on Thursday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.71 and a 52 week high of $163.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Assurant by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 285.4% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 28,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 20,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

