Serum Market Cap Achieves $223.18 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 10th. Over the last week, Serum has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $223.18 million and approximately $62.29 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $4.46 or 0.00011808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00064892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00023776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.71 or 0.00866903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00047766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.61 or 0.08535573 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum (SRM) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

