GravityCoin (GXX) Price Reaches $0.0072 on Major Exchanges

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 10th. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $41,696.81 and approximately $2.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00063072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.72 or 0.00200309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.30 or 0.00201840 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.86 or 0.01330256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,816.78 or 1.00039262 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002876 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,811,162 coins. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

