Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 4,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $302,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 19th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $230,040.00.
- On Tuesday, May 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,708 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $165,404.64.
- On Tuesday, April 20th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $231,640.00.
- On Monday, April 5th, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,556 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $147,327.84.
- On Tuesday, March 16th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $253,200.00.
Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $76.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.85. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.19 and a beta of 1.01. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $82.47.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,200,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 197,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 819,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $573,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
