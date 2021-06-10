Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 4,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $302,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $230,040.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,708 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $165,404.64.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $231,640.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,556 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $147,327.84.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $253,200.00.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $76.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.85. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.19 and a beta of 1.01. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,200,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 197,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 819,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $573,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

