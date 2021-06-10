General Motors (NYSE:GM) EVP Matthew Tsien Sells 16,989 Shares of Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

General Motors stock opened at $62.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $91.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $64.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.39.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. General Motors’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GM. Evercore ISI upped their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in General Motors by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,423,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,112,764,000 after purchasing an additional 949,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in General Motors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $827,218,000 after purchasing an additional 84,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $597,509,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

