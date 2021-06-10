Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Announces Dividend of $1.92

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.92 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STWD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

