Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Announces Dividend of $1.92

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.92 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84.
Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.
About Starwood Property Trust
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.
See Also: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.