Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Benoit Dageville Sells 12,272 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Tuesday, April 27th, Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total transaction of $14,530,995.20.

On Monday, April 12th, Benoit Dageville sold 29,750 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total transaction of $6,811,857.50.

On Monday, April 5th, Benoit Dageville sold 28,506 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $6,631,920.90.

On Monday, March 29th, Benoit Dageville sold 28,724 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $6,509,720.12.

On Monday, March 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28.

NYSE SNOW opened at $247.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.83. The company has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion and a PE ratio of -65.00. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $1,335,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 374.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $34,907,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.