Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Clarivate Put Options (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,696 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,929% compared to the typical volume of 56 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLVT shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

CLVT stock opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.66 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

