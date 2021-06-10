New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419,122 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $48,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $48.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $1,212,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,478 shares of company stock worth $2,110,298. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

