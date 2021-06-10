New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 978,801 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 107,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $43,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $166,208,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,564,000 after buying an additional 1,292,344 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,726,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,504,000 after buying an additional 1,170,998 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,906,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,945,000 after buying an additional 1,052,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 954.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 935,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,280,000 after buying an additional 846,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $48.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

