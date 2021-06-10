New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $47 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 242,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ResMed were worth $46,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in ResMed by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in ResMed by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $211.96 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.08 and a fifty-two week high of $224.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $307,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,719 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,179. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMD. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.43.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

