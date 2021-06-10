Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,434,000 after acquiring an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $260.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.70 and a 12 month high of $269.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -592.53 and a beta of 1.70.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMP. Barclays increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.44.

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

