Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $12.50 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,031 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Clorox were worth $12,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $175.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.76. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $175.25 and a one year high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus reduced their price target on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.94.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

