Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 215,621 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 128.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,621 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $15,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

