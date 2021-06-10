Boston Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 30,903 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,101,000 after buying an additional 17,556 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 48,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 494,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,863,000 after buying an additional 29,301 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LNC opened at $68.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

