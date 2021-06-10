Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 80,646 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,646 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.17% of VEREIT worth $14,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VER. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in VEREIT by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VEREIT by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on VER. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. VEREIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

VER opened at $49.28 on Thursday. VEREIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.58.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.