Boston Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MMP shares. TD Securities lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.59.

Shares of MMP opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.66. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

