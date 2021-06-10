Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $468.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.43. The company has a market capitalization of $127.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.19 and a 12 month high of $470.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

