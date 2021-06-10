Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 9,315 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,847 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,794,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,853,000 after acquiring an additional 789,616 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,514 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 2,235,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,474,000 after acquiring an additional 397,598 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $10,153,678.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,638,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A B. Krongard acquired 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $57.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

