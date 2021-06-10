Analysts Set Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Target Price at $10.60

Shares of Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCHWF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Columbia Care from $8.00 to $8.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Columbia Care in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Columbia Care alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHWF opened at $5.68 on Monday. Columbia Care has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07.

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, and derivative products. The company holds licenses in 19 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates cultivation facilities, manufacturing facilities, and retail dispensaries.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.