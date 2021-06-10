Brokerages Set Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) PT at £103.59

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £103.59 ($135.33).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a £130 ($169.85) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a £122.85 ($160.50) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,800 ($128.04) to £114.20 ($149.20) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

SPX stock opened at £130.05 ($169.91) on Monday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of GBX 9,316 ($121.71) and a twelve month high of £131.35 ($171.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is £319.28.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

