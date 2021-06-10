Brokerages Set ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Price Target at C$12.27

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARX. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

TSE ARX opened at C$9.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$4.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.82.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$518.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

