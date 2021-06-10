Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to Post -$0.72 EPS

Brokerages predict that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will post ($0.72) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.87). Exact Sciences reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.67) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.BTIG Research lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.22.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 24.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXAS opened at $119.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.40.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.