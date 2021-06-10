FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

FGROY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

OTCMKTS FGROY opened at $1.29 on Monday. FirstGroup has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.