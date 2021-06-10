Invesco Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.
Shares of Invesco Bond Fund stock opened at $20.01 on Thursday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $21.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.69.
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile
