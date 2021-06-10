Invesco Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Shares of Invesco Bond Fund stock opened at $20.01 on Thursday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $21.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.69.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

