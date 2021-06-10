Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) declared an annual dividend on Friday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.214 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from Brenntag’s previous annual dividend of $0.18.

BNTGY stock opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.43. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $19.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.18.

BNTGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DZ Bank cut shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Baader Bank cut shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

