Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) declared an annual dividend on Friday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.214 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from Brenntag’s previous annual dividend of $0.18.

BNTGY stock opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.43. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $19.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.18.

BNTGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DZ Bank cut shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Baader Bank cut shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

