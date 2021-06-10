Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.38. Tivity Health reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. The firm had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.67 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TVTY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $26.89 on Monday. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -192.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.51.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tivity Health (TVTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.