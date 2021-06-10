AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Receives $39.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AutoCanada from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AutoCanada from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on AutoCanada from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Shares of AOCIF opened at $35.97 on Monday. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $40.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.26.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.