UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-185 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PATH. Barclays boosted their price target on UiPath from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UiPath currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.89.

Get UiPath alerts:

NASDAQ PATH opened at $68.71 on Thursday. UiPath has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.64.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07.

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.