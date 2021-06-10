Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €155.90 ($183.41) and last traded at €155.30 ($182.71). Approximately 48,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 54,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at €155.20 ($182.59).

BC8 has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €179.71 ($211.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is €161.37.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

