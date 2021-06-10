Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK)’s stock price rose 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.63 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 10,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 9,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

The firm has a market cap of $71.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40.

About Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK)

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software into standard sensor based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three dimensional user inputs.

