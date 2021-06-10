Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR) fell 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.31 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39). 961,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 794,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.42).

The firm has a market cap of £44.13 million and a P/E ratio of 11.52. The company has a current ratio of 31.87, a quick ratio of 31.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.19.

Metal Tiger Company Profile (LON:MTR)

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources, as well as base and precious metals.

