Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.97

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.97 and last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 1433715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

VSPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 186.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $290,000.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSPR)

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

