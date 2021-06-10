NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.13

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 108732354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

NEXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get NextDecade alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.37.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that NextDecade Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. SL Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in NextDecade by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 93,191 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $668,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.