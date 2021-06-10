Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Trading 0.8% Higher

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.67 and last traded at $8.67. 154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Separately, Citigroup raised Suncorp Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.18.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

