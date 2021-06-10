Cyberloq Technologies (NASDAQ:CLOQ) Trading Down 4.5%

Cyberloq Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLOQ) was down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 8,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 110,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21.

About Cyberloq Technologies (NASDAQ:CLOQ)

Cyberloq Technologies, Inc, a development-stage technology company, focuses on fraud prevention and credit management in the United States. It provides CyberloQ, a banking fraud prevention technology that enables institutional clients to combat fraudulent transactions and unauthorized access to customer accounts; and Turnscor, a web-based proprietary software platform, which allows its customers to monitor and manage their credit from the privacy of their own homes, as well as CyberloQ Vault, a secure cloud-based storage solution, which allows users to store, retrieve, and share content securely.

