Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $2.20 to $2.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.85.

CCO opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.63. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.86.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.2% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,274,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 327,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 33,789 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 792,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,470,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 465,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $1,166,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

